While many of us may have feared the emotional difficulty of listening to a posthumous Mac Miller record, the joy of having more beautiful tunes from him in the world trumps any sorrow. The music speaks for itself, but seeing the numbers reflect how much fans are enjoying Mac's new album, Circles, provides assurance of the strength of his legacy.

Circles debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 164,000 equivalent album units. Ten of its songs landed on the Hot 100: "Good News" (No. 18), "Blue World" (No. 38), "Circles" (No. 48), "Complicated" (No. 63), "Hand Me Downs" (No. 64), "I Can See" (No. 68), "Woods" (No. 75), "Everybody" (No. 80), "Surf" (No. 91), "That's On Me" (No. 100).

Mac's writing credits on these songs earned him the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Songwriters chart, which he has never achieved before and, according to Chart Data, neither has any other artist following a posthumous release. Furthermore, he came in at No. 5 on the Hot 100 Producers chart for co-producing seven of the ten Hot 100 entries. Jon Brion - who was responsible for completing Circles following Mac's passing - grabbed the No. 4 spot on this chart for his work on eight of the entries.

