Mac Miller Spoke From The Heart On "The Star Room"

Mitch Findlay
September 07, 2020 10:48
The Star Room
Mac Miller

Two years removed from Mac Miller's death, revisit one of the rapper's many brilliant moments with "The Star Room."


Two years ago to this day, Mac Miller passed away at the age of 26, a little over one month removed from the release of Swimming. The news of his death sent shockwaves and despair throughout the hip-hop community, many of whom had become rather fond of Miller's unique and innovative artistry. Not to mention his kind and generous spirit, a quality that many have praised in the time following his passing.

Despite his relative youth, Mac's prolific nature ensured that no shortage of music was left behind, including fan-favorite albums like Watching Movies With The Sound Off and Faces, two of his arguable best. Though he eventually shifted into a more melodic style of songwriting, Watching Movies featured some of the most introspective and imaginative penmanship of Mac's career.

Nowhere was that more evident than on the introductory cut "The Star Room," produced by Earl Sweatshirt. Alive with abstract imagery and honest reflections, Mac sets one hell of a striking tone. "Makin' sure my mom and dad are still somewhat in love, all these backfires of my experiments with drugs," he muses. "And I experience a touch of my epiphany in color form / difference between love and war inform me, I'm above the norm." Given the significance this day has for Mac Miller's many fans, it seems fitting to revisit one of the many bright moments of his career. Rest in peace.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Give me anybody though, I'll gladly chew his face off, them bath salts
Rhymin' like it's summertime on asphalt -- hot
Haven't picked a major label, think I'm blackballed
I still don't got the heart to pick my phone up when my dad calls
Will he recognize his son when he hears my voice?
I put this music against my life, I think I fear the choice

