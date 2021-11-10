It was reported a few weeks ago that Mac Miller's drug supplier entered a guilty plea to fentanyl distribution charges. On Wednesday, it was revealed that a second man has pled guilty to similar charges in the same case.

According to the Justice Department, 38-year-old Arizona man Ryan Michael Reavis entered a guilty plea to one fentanyl distribution charge as part of a plea agreement. Reavis admitted to "knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance." He faces a twenty-year sentence and a lifetime of supervised release.



TMZ reports that Reavis supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to Cameron James Pettit, the drug dealer who sold them to Mac Miller. He was ordered to do so by Stephen Walter, who also recently pleaded guilty.

This news comes less than a month following the re-release of Mac's Faces mixtape on streaming services. A posthumous music video for "San Francisco" was also released to coincide with the drop. Additionally, Mac was featured on Young Thug's latest studio album Punk on the song "Day Before," which was recorded one day prior to the rapper's death.

We will continue to keep you posted with any updates on the criminal case surrounding Mac Miller's 2018 overdose.



