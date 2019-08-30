It appears Mac Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is holding a memorial to honor the late rapper’s 1-year anniversary of his tragic passing. Reports are circulating online today that a benefit will be held on September 7th at Penn Hills, Pennsylvania to honor the late emcee.

Dan Herman, founder of Chinga Chang Records, has reportedly organized a vigil/party at The Spot Ect, 11675 Frankstown Rd. in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. The event will begin at 7PM with a short prayer from Rabbi Yisroel Altein, before DJ Clockwork (Mac’s former DJ) and DJ Schizo hit the stage to spin the late rapper’s music, accompanying music videos & live performances.

Childhood friends and family members have been invited to share their thoughts and stories. There will also be food and alcohol for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Mac Miller Fund, which supports artistic opportunities for youth from underserved communities.

According to reports, Mac’s parents Karen and Mark McCormick support the charitable affair as well. Chinga Chang Records will reportedly contribute $19.92 for every $1 donated by attendees. So if you happen to be in the Pittsburgh area that weekend, be sure to stop by and show your support.

