Mac Miller sadly passed away one year ago after an overdose in his Studio City home. The news came as a shock to his family, friends, collaborators and fans worldwide who were blessed to have received just one more studio album (Swimming) from the musician one month before his death. TMZ now reports that Mac's estate has filed documents stating the value of his assets that have all finally been acquired.

According to the publication, Mac's assets including everything from his furniture and jewelry to his music royalties totaled $7 million. The invetory lists notes two 14K gold chains worth $3,649.00, 14K diamond stud earrings worth $9,307, $20k Rolex, $14k Cuban link necklace among many others. TMZ details that the "Come Back To Earth" rapper had $20K worth of furniture, $15K worth of electronics and a $6K BMW 5 series. $1.5 million of assets are strictly Mac's royalties.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

August 3rd marked the one-year anniversary of Mac's Swimming album and Anderson .Paak shared a sweet note in tribute to the special day.

"One year. What an incredible album," Anderson wrote at the time. "Your magnum opus! You worked your ass off on this project! I remember how proud you were, listening to the finish product at Conway. I love you so much brother. Thank you for always being so generous with your gift! I know you swimming good champ. MAC MILLER FOREVER ❤️" RIP Mac.