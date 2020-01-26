Mac Miller has posthumously earned his very first top 10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Charts with his "Good News" track as it debuts at No. 10. Concurrently, "Good News" debuts at No. 4 on the R&B/Hip-HOp Streaming Songs chart after earning 22.9 million on-demand streams in the U.S. in addition to a bow at No. 6 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Songs Sales Chart with 8,000 downloads.

"Good News" first arrived a week before the debut of Circles. The full-length outing marks Mac's first posthumous album, arriving just over a year after his September 2018 death, weeks after his final Swimming album was released. Prior to "Good News," Swimming's "Self Care" boasted Mac's highest-ranking movement on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart at No.18.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it,"[enned Mac's family of the Circles release. "...We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all."

Mac Miller was 26 when he was found dead in his Studio City, CA home. His tragic death has since been ruled an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol