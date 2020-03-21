Mac Miller Is In His Element On "Right," The Second Track Off "Circles (Deluxe)"

The deluxe edition of Mac Miller's posthumous album, Circles, was released by his estate on Friday, introducing two new songs from the late artist: "Floating" and "Right." As the world continues to mourn Mac Miller following his tragic death a year-and-a-half ago, the beloved artist's family and producer, Jon Brion, have been ensuring that fans and admirers of Mac's artistry are not entirely left without his musical genius. Back in January, Mac's estate dropped Circles, his first posthumous body of work completed by Jon, who was working closely with Mac on the album before he passed. Circles was framed as a companion album to Swimming, Mac's last project during his lifetime that was released only a month before he died. Earlier this month, Mac's family revealed that the deluxe version of Circles would feature two never-before-heard tracks, including the beautiful "Right."

"Right" possesses everything we love about Mac: unique, lilted vocals, intimate, vulnerable lyrics, and production that fills up the song without overpowering him. Like many of Circles' offerings, Mac explores the difficult parts of a romantic relationship, capturing the complexities of these complicated circumstances impeccably. Check out the deluxe track for yourself and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

And I been itching for your love

Don't want to feel a single thing if it ain't your touch

I get drunk and become none

Just want to stumble into us