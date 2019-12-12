The Mac Miller Fund is gifting $100,000 to music programs for teens at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA according to multiple reports. The donation, which will be paid out over a three-year period, will provide operating funds for The YMCA Lighthouse Project and for apprenticeships at Tuff Sound, a program operated at the YMCA that trains young adults to be sound engineers.

“[Mac] cared very much about working to make the world a kinder place and we will continue to do just that,” the Mac Miller family said in a statement.

Managers of the programs will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 so that students can tour the facility and learn about upcoming programs.

“These programs give young people a voice and empower them, through technical and transferable skills, for life after high school,” said James Brown, director of Creative Youth Development at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA. “There is a lot of emphasis [in the music business] on who is standing on the stage, but to build an industry, you also need people behind the scenes. We’re helping to grow the music industry in Pittsburgh by making sure young people of color from neighborhoods like Homewood are involved.”

To date, the Mac Miller Fund has raised close to $1 million as a result of proceeds from the “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” concert and donations from the public. Read more about the Mac Miller fund right here. RIP Mac.