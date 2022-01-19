Mac Miller Floated Over Ups And Downs In "Dang!"

Mac Miller was absolutely no stranger to rapping about women. A large selection of his catalog details the intricacies of intimacy with lovers and love itself. Using vivid descriptions and looping, languid lyrics, he found ways to craft images and storylines one could easily imagine playing out. Mac often wrote with a sense of hope inside of seemingly hopeless situations, making it possible to see solutions in even the most confusing relationship problems.

In September of 2016, Mac Miller released his 4th album The Divine Feminine. As the title alludes to, the project was brimming with lyrics about love, loss, and living in proximity to the feminine. While the tracks widely vary from slower, ballad-like offerings to jazzy, syncopated sonnets, "Dang!" really picks up the pace. The track, accompanied by the ever-eccentric Anderson .Paak, dances through the subject of simple mistakes creating issues in interactions.

The song chronicles a rollercoaster of a love story, which cycles through seemingly never-ending ends and beginnings. Mac speaks on coming home late, saying the wrong things at the right moments, and losing trust due to lack of attention from both parties (and the arguments that stem from such). His emotions bounce from childish blame to begging her to stay, which is an accurate representation of the conundrum that is a romantic pairing.

Mac also uses his singing voice a lot on The Divine Feminine. He displays that range on "Dang!" as a means of adding punch to the more impassioned lyrics. Complimenting .Paak's head-bopping hook and colorful instrumentation, Mac's shifting tones throughout really drive home the fact that love is complicated.

How do you feel about Mac Miller's "Dang!?" Could you relate? Tell us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You can't go away, girl, I'mma need you,

Play your games like they my ticket to an Ivy League School,

Won't get hall of fame dick from a Minor League dude,

I just eat p*ssy, other people need food