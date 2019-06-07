When news came through earlier this year that iconic Pittsburgh rapper, Mac Miller, had passed away at the tender age of 26, the whole world was ablaze. Fellow musicians and fans alike took to social media to mourn the tragic death of the legendary artist, including one Casey Veggies, who was "like a brother" to Mac. Veggies launched his career by being one of the founding members of the wildly popular Odd Future rap collective - and the first to depart from the group after only one mix. Mac had given Casey his first real break though, allowing him to open for his "Blue Side Park" tour when Casey was fresh out of high school.

Today, the Inglewood rapper dropped his anticipated mixtape Organic, which featured a number of big names for the project, including YG, The Game, Dom Kennedy, and others. In one of the album's tracks, "Dream$," Veggies includes a spoken word tribute to Nipsey Hussle, featuring an interview the late rapper gave about investing in assets and real estate. Casey also shows love to another fallen soldier at the end of the album, allowing his late close friend, Mac Miller, the chance to speak to us all for the outro track, titled, "Take It Slow" featuring BJ The Chicago Kid.

In an old voice recording, Mac can be heard detailing what success means to him, after the interviewer asks Miller what he "[looks] at success as?" "For me, its being able to touch and effect people in a positive way and have music that lasts for a long time," he responds. "Have a long career, and just y'know, being able to be influential in a positive way."