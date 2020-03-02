On January 17, Mac Miller's estate released his first posthumous album, Circles. The beautiful project was intended to serve as a companion to Mac's 2018 album Swimming, which came out a month before he passed away from a fentanyl overdose in September. Circles was arranged and completed by revered film composer Jon Brion, whom Mac had developed a close relationship with while working together on Swimming.

Dale Berman/Getty Image

When Circles first released, it was written in the description for the vinyl copies being sold through Mac's official webstore that they would include two new songs that did not appear on the standard version. According to Complex, these new tunes will not be exclusively accessible to the vinyl buyers. "Right" and "Floating" will be added to streaming services on March 20. For those who do wish to own these additional cuts on physicals, the deluxe CD and vinyl is still available to purchase on Mac's website. The CD crowd will get the first listen as they are expected to ship on March 6. Unfortunately, vinylheads will have to wait until April 17 to get their copies. Here's the revamped tracklist for Circles (Deluxe):