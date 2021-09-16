Mac Miller & Ty Dolla $ign's "Cinderella" Is A Classic

Following Wednesday's announcement that Mac Miller's cult classic mixtape Faces would finally be releasing on streaming services and on vinyl next month, today yields another opportunity to reminisce on the late rapper's legacy. Released on September 16, 2016, Mac Miller's fourth studio album, The Divine Feminine, celebrates its five-year anniversary today.

Peaking at #2 on the Billboard 200, The Divine Feminine went on to be Mac's highest-charting major-label album, and at the time of its release, it also marked the Pittsburgh rapper's most genre-fluid studio album. Centered around an exploration of love and the impact that women had on him, Mac Miller's fourth studio album was an unexpected, yet incredible follow-up to 2015's GO:OD AM.

From "Dang!" and "My Favorite Part" to deeper album cuts like "Planet God Damn" and "God is Fair, Sexy Nasty," The Divine Feminine housed countless incredible tracks, and it also came stacked with huge features from Kendrick Lamar, Bilal, Anderson .Paak, Ariana Grande, Njomza, CeeLo Green, and Ty Dolla $ign.

To celebrate the romantic epic's five-year anniversary, revisit the impeccable Ty Dolla $ign-assisted track "Cinderella" below, and let us know your favorite song from The Divine Feminine in the comments. Rest in peace, Mac.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, your legs just like a store: they open up and you got people in line

Been there every night for weeks at a time

You in my dreams, that's why I sleep all the time

Just to hear you say I love you, just to touch you, just to leave you behind

I told you, you don't have to worry, you'll be fine

This type of thing, I heard it happen all the time

Yeah, I just wanna see you fly

Because your fragrance got me faded, you be keepin' me high