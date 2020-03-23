Mac Miller & Kendrick Lamar Had To "Fight The Feeling" On "Macadelic" Stand-Out

Mac Miller's catalog has represented his soul and personality at different stages of his life. K.I.D.S and Best Day Ever were glimpses of a teenage phenomenon who was readying for stardom while later efforts solidified his musicianship, penmanship, and overall stature as a creative. Macadelic turns eight years old today. A mixtape that some might consider as a shift in his sound following Blue Slide Park.

For today's #TBT, we revisit one of the best records on the project, "Fight The Feeling" ft. Kendrick Lamar and Iman Omari. Further cementing his status as a top lyricist of his generation, Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar deliver nostalgia through a windowpane as Mac looks at the adversities and criticisms he's faced in his rise to stardom as well as his social responsibilities. "I'm a Beatle to these young kids/ Sometimes, I be feelin' like a needle to these young kids," he raps.

This verse arrived before Kendrick released Good Kid m.a.a.d City. The rapper's wide-eyed perspective accentuates his curious thoughts surrounding personal purpose with internal rhyme schemes. "So what's your calling? Oh you left your phone behind?/ Identity crisis break mirrors, vices steer us through wickedness, Jesus Christ is right near us and Devil said you owe ten percent," he raps.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

My focus, stare at elopin' on boats that float in the open

Of oceans that coast the line on the margins, I rhyme, choking

Or soaking up game, I'm hoping you picked the second one

Change the emotion of jealousy that you're holding

You're telling me that you're golden but really cubic zirconia

