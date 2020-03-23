mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mac Miller & Kendrick Lamar Had To "Fight The Feeling" On "Macadelic" Stand-Out

Aron A.
March 23, 2020 14:41
378 Views
40
3
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Fight The Feeling
Mac Miller Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Revisit a highlight off of Mac Miller's "Macadelic" on the eight-year anniversary of its release.


Mac Miller's catalog has represented his soul and personality at different stages of his life. K.I.D.S and Best Day Ever were glimpses of a teenage phenomenon who was readying for stardom while later efforts solidified his musicianship, penmanship, and overall stature as a creative. Macadelic turns eight years old today. A mixtape that some might consider as a shift in his sound following Blue Slide Park

For today's #TBT, we revisit one of the best records on the project, "Fight The Feeling" ft. Kendrick Lamar and Iman Omari. Further cementing his status as a top lyricist of his generation, Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar deliver nostalgia through a windowpane as Mac looks at the adversities and criticisms he's faced in his rise to stardom as well as his social responsibilities. "I'm a Beatle to these young kids/ Sometimes, I be feelin' like a needle to these young kids," he raps.

This verse arrived before Kendrick released Good Kid m.a.a.d City. The rapper's wide-eyed perspective accentuates his curious thoughts surrounding personal purpose with internal rhyme schemes. "So what's your calling? Oh you left your phone behind?/ Identity crisis break mirrors, vices steer us through wickedness, Jesus Christ is right near us and Devil said you owe ten percent," he raps. 

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
My focus, stare at elopin' on boats that float in the open
Of oceans that coast the line on the margins, I rhyme, choking
Or soaking up game, I'm hoping you picked the second one
Change the emotion of jealousy that you're holding
You're telling me that you're golden but really cubic zirconia

Mac Miller
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  3
  378
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mac Miller Kendrick Lamar macadelic throwback anniversary
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mac Miller & Kendrick Lamar Had To "Fight The Feeling" On "Macadelic" Stand-Out
40
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject