Bill Belichick has always been a genius when it comes to his game plans and last night, he showed off that genius yet again as the New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 14-10. The game was not pretty in the least as there were huge winds that made it almost impossible to pass the ball.

As a result of these winds, Belichick made it a point to only run the ball. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones only attempted three passes, and he completed two of them, for just 19 yards. He only managed but a few fantasy points, and it was truly one of the more remarkable wins in NFL history given the passing game.

Afterward, Jones spoke to reporters about what the game was like for him and how the winds affected everything.

"They were what they were," Jones said per NFL.com. "For the offensive line to do what they did was incredible, they deserve all the credit in the world. And Josh for calling the plays that he called, knowing the environment. And knowing that, we knew we were going to be able to run the ball. The running backs ran hard; Rhamondre [Stevenson], Damien [Harris] and B [Brandon Bolden]. You couldn't ask for better effort from those guys. It was just a crazy game to be a part of. We knew if we didn't turn the ball over, we'd be good. It was just a weird day."

Now, the Patriots have a record of 9-4 and appear to be at the top of the AFC standings. At this rate, they could be well on their way to another Super Bowl appearance, this time, without Tom Brady.

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

