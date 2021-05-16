Mac Ayres Seeks The Perfect Vibes On Lovely New Track "Smoke"

Mac Ayres has been one of the most beloved artists in r&b over the years and it is very easy to see why. The artist knows how to play his own instruments and his voice is extremely smooth and blissful. It's these attributes that have attracted fans to Ayres' music and recently, he has been able to remain consistent with his releases. For example, Ayres blessed his fans on Friday with a brand new track called "Smoke" which is full of vibes.

With whimsical guitar licks and an atmospheric feel, "Smoke" sets the scene for a chilled-out jam session in which Ayres pours his heart out. Throughout the song, he seems to be in the midst of smoking with someone all while trying to work out his feelings. This juxtaposition adds some depth to the song and his performances help bring the instrumental to a whole other level. "Smoke" is going to find its way onto a lot of r&b playlists soon, and it should certainly be added to yours.

Quotable Lyrics:

Well I don't cry anymoreâ(Yeah)

I'veâbeenâwaiting to see

Justâhow long Iâcould go

Before my feelings got a hold on me