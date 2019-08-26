mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mac Ayres Dazzles With "Juicebox" Album

Milca P.
August 25, 2019 23:33
Juicebox
Mac Ayres

Lend your ear to Mac Ayres.


This month, Mac Ayres returned to bless our speakers with the arrival of his Juicebox album, a full-length display of the hyphenate's retro contemporary creations, showcasing another bright spot within today's shifting landscape of R&B and Soul.

With confidence, Juicebox is proving to be one of the better outputs if the season as Ayres strive to maintain congruency among all offerings, keeping all songs distinct while delicately stringing them together with a nuanced approach to track production and composition.

Notable features arrive from Tiffany Gouché and 9th Wonder across the sixteen-track delivery. It arrives on the tail end of 2018's Something To Feel album and adds yet another quality notch on Ayres' rap sheet.

