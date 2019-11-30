The Lil Uzi Vert and Maaly Raw situation is not done being played out in social media. Recently in the Twitterverse, Uzi called his former producer a "snake," claiming that he made off with $20,000 and Raw claims the two have never had issues. Well, Maaly isn't done airing out his feelings on the subject because he tweeted some major shade this morning. The producer wrote, "The Industry Gotta Stop Pushing This “Sad” Shit Errbody Wanna Be So Fuckin Sad & Delusional Shit Got N****s Sayin Anything Doin Anything, That Shit Take The Attention Off Mf’s Who Really Be Depressed Needing That Help Fr."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The tweet demonstrates obvious frustration at the situation and general commentary about the music industry. In Lil Uzi Vert's twitter rant where he calls out Maaly Raw as a snake, he also takes shots at Playboi Carti, DJ Drama and Don Cannon among others. According to Raw, the story is actually a big misunderstanding and the Twitter rant was supposedly sparked by misinformation given to Uzi from Maaly Raws ex-manager. The two used to be so tight and create such dope music, the question that now remains is: once a bromance is broken, can it be repaired?