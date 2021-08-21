mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M1llionz Is Back On "Regular Bag"

Aron A.
August 21, 2021 18:07
4 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Regular Bag
M1LLIONZ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Check out M1llionz's latest single, "Regular Bag."


The UK drill scene continues to flourish but only a few rappers have been bubbling up beyond the underground. Man like M1llionz has been steadily delivering bangers over the past year and some change without a full body of work out. However, as fans anticipate his debut project, the rapper continues to pump out bangers that boost his profile such as June's "Olé (We Are England)" alongside Krept & Konan, S1lva, and Morrison.

Back on his solo tip, the rapper is getting to the cash on his new single, "Regular Bag." With menacing drill production backing him, M1llionz brings us to his ends as he details the grim reality in a nonchalant, conversational tone.

"Regular Bag" arrives alongside the announcement of his forthcoming project, Provisional License. Peep the project below.

Quotable Lyrics
All of this talk be givin' me a headache
I'm gonna go home, and leave the rest for ballistics
I be waiting for this parcel all day
How the fuck Royal Mail tellin' me that I missed it?

M1LLIONZ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  4
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
M1LLIONZ
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS M1llionz Is Back On "Regular Bag"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject