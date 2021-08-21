M1llionz Is Back On "Regular Bag"

The UK drill scene continues to flourish but only a few rappers have been bubbling up beyond the underground. Man like M1llionz has been steadily delivering bangers over the past year and some change without a full body of work out. However, as fans anticipate his debut project, the rapper continues to pump out bangers that boost his profile such as June's "Olé (We Are England)" alongside Krept & Konan, S1lva, and Morrison.

Back on his solo tip, the rapper is getting to the cash on his new single, "Regular Bag." With menacing drill production backing him, M1llionz brings us to his ends as he details the grim reality in a nonchalant, conversational tone.

"Regular Bag" arrives alongside the announcement of his forthcoming project, Provisional License. Peep the project below.

Quotable Lyrics

All of this talk be givin' me a headache

I'm gonna go home, and leave the rest for ballistics

I be waiting for this parcel all day

How the fuck Royal Mail tellin' me that I missed it?

