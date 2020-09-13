mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M1LLIONZ Does Damage On His New Single "Lagga"

Aron A.
September 13, 2020 17:00
The rising UK rapper continues his 2020 hot streak with a brand new banger, "Lagga."


M1LLIONZ has been keeping the streets on smash all year round and he isn't stopping any time soon. The UK rapper has continued to deliver banger after banger, proving that he is very well the next up to emerge out of the UK hip-hop/drill scene. "Y PREE" was on heavy rotation and had the underground buzzing, then he followed it up with singles like "B1LLIONZ."

Now, he's back with his brand new offering, "LAGGA." The rapper's latest record marks his sixth single of the year. It is a sinister banger that brings elements of ragga and drill into the fold. The rapper came through with striking visuals to assist the song's release that was shot in Nairobi. Make sure you check out M1LLIONZ latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Did off my hair plait like Spragga
Had to get cut, I was feeling para'
Can't put faith in this reboar jammer
I got more trust in this kitchen stabber 

