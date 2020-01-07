M Huncho Releases Brand New Single "Ni's Message"

M Huncho has been one artist from the UK that people need to become aware of this year. The rapper's made significant noise in the UK and Europe over the past few years but in 2019, he began making international rounds. Appearing on OVO's Top Boy soundtrack this past fall, the rapper has continued to make strides in the UK market and is bound for major things in 2020. In fact, the rapper declares the takeover on his latest track, "Ni's Message," his first track off the year off of his upcoming project, Huncholini The 1st. The masked rapper's hazy melodies stretch over hypnotic production as he details paranoia and anxiety from the streets as he rises the ranks in UK's rap scene.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm willin' to die to make a change

We came from nothin', scale and onions

That was my kick

End of the year, trying to mind my biz

I just want to make my guys so rich

Came a long way trying to hide them bricks

2020, ah, I got my vision, I got my mind so clear