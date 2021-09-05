M Huncho Is Stacking Up His Chips On "Breadwinner"

2020 was a busy year for M Huncho. The masked UK rapper delivered a joint project with Nafe Smallz titled, DNA, and also came through with his stellar solo album, Huncholini The 1st. He's been rather lowkey over the course of 2021, though. He dropped "Overpriced" at the top of the year and followed through with a few guest features. However, it looks like there are promising signs that he could be dropping off some new heat before the year comes to an end.

M Huncho slid through with a brand new banger this week titled, "Breadwinner." Connecting producer Quincy, M Huncho's honeyed melodies meet grungy guitar strings and heavy bass as he details his journey to the bag.

Check the latest from M Huncho's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pistol or the gauge, oh

And I’ll beat the case

Arabic dial, let me put it on the face

Seven figures, and I’m pushin' it to eight

I don’t think it’s luck, I put it all on fate

And I pray to God to take away my sins

