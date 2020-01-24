M Huncho Drops Off "Pee Pee" Off Of His New Project

M Huncho has been bubbling up heavily in the UK but it seems like his name is getting more recognition across the pond. As one of the leading artists in UK's controversial drill scene, the masked rapper is gearing up for the release of his new project, Huncholini The 1st which is due out at 12 a.m. EST. Before the album drops internationally, he comes through with the official visuals for a new song off of the project titled, "Pee Pee." Huncho's latest record blends together his hypnotizing vocals with hilarious quotables that would probably catch you off guard including the title's explanation. "Came a long way from the PC burning CDs/ When I bust my nut, I go and take a pee pee," he raps on the song. Truthfully, we can't imagine anyone in the studio session keeping a straight face as he pitches his voice up for the last two syllables. We can't front, though. It is catchy.

Keep your eyes peeled for Huncholini The 1st.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been hustlin' for too long, hopin' that it all pays off

Put my foot down on the pedal, hope it all and trust me it goes off

Audemars wrist, order my shit, order my tea

If I said it wasn't me, would you believe me?



