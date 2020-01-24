mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M Huncho Drops Off "Pee Pee" Off Of His New Project

Aron A.
January 23, 2020 19:41
65 Views
00
0
Via TwitterVia Twitter
Via Twitter

Pee Pee
M Huncho

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Huncholini The 1st is here.


M Huncho has been bubbling up heavily in the UK but it seems like his name is getting more recognition across the pond. As one of the leading artists in UK's controversial drill scene, the masked rapper is gearing up for the release of his new project, Huncholini The 1st which is due out at 12 a.m. EST. Before the album drops internationally, he comes through with the official visuals for a new song off of the project titled, "Pee Pee." Huncho's latest record blends together his hypnotizing vocals with hilarious quotables that would probably catch you off guard including the title's explanation. "Came a long way from the PC burning CDs/ When I bust my nut, I go and take a pee pee," he raps on the song. Truthfully, we can't imagine anyone in the studio session keeping a straight face as he pitches his voice up for the last two syllables. We can't front, though. It is catchy.

Keep your eyes peeled for Huncholini The 1st.

Quotable Lyrics
I've been hustlin' for too long, hopin' that it all pays off
Put my foot down on the pedal, hope it all and trust me it goes off
Audemars wrist, order my shit, order my tea
If I said it wasn't me, would you believe me?

M Huncho
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  65
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
M Huncho new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS M Huncho Drops Off "Pee Pee" Off Of His New Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject