M Huncho & Nafe Smallz Ride Through London At "5 AM"

M Huncho and Nafe Smallz first linked up last February on "Broken Homes" with Gunna, but it looks like that was the start of something more.

The two rappers have been teasing a new collaborative project in the last week, wiping their Instagram feeds to promote the tape, titled DNA.

"Broken Homes began a start of a Link up between me and my bro @nafesmallz that gets better and better each time we make music together," Huncho wrote on Instagram. "Ever since then, we’ve made ALOT of music together both released and unreleased."

Today, the rappers drop the first single and video for DNA. Featuring lowkey production from frequent Nafe Smallz collaborator Sean Murdz, the two ride through London in a Lamborghini droptop, trading bars and reflecting on life before the money.

DNA is due for release on October 30 and available for pre-order now. Stay tuned for more new music from the duo, which they are sure to release in the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics

Stunnin with my G's, stunnin for the babes

Made it from the dirt, you can't apprehend, you cannot relate

Stayin' up 'til late, sacrifice the fame just to catch a break

Give my fiend a brick, he's a kitty kat, he just wants the eighth