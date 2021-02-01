mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M Huncho & Nafe Smallz Connect With Yxng Bane On "Dancing On Ice"

Aron A.
February 01, 2021 14:47
Dancing On Ice
Yxng Bane Feat. M Huncho & Nafe Smallz

Yxng Bane teams up with the "DNA" duo for his latest single.


A trio of melodic mega forces in UK's hip-hop and drill scene have teamed up for a chilling banger this week. Yxng Bane, still riding high off of the release of 2020's Quarantime: The Lost Files, returned with his first official single of the year with assistance from Nafe Smallz and M Huncho titled, "Dancing On Ice." The three MCs melodic icy flows detailing their wealth and status with icy jewelry to show for it all. 

There's no doubt in the success that Nafe Smallz and M Huncho, as a duo, can bring to a song. The pair have worked together on numerous occasions, leading them to release their 2020 joint album, DNA. Additionally, they released solo projects in the year.

Check out Yxng Bane's latest single below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Swish, Steph Curry, where I bees, there's honeys
And my rugsack heavy, got some homework ready
One hand on the wheel, the other one’s holding smoke
Can't take this indictment to my fucking home

