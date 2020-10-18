M Huncho & Nafe Smallz Connect On "PMW"

M Huncho and Nafe Smallz have been trusted collaborators over the past few years. Whenever the pair link up, it's an automatic smash. And they've linked up on a few occasions. The reception has led them down the path of a collaborative project due out later this month. They previously dropped off "5AM" and now, they've unloaded their latest record, "PMW." The smooth record reflects on the vices encompassed in the abbreviation that makes the title while Huncho throws in a slight interpolation of the Lil Wayne song that shares a similar name. It's a dark, melodic banger that delivers a promising taste of what we'll be hearing on Oct. 30th on DNA.

Check out the latest offering from M Huncho and Nafe Smallz below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't owe no one shit

Work hard for the living I make

I don't know what sober is

Been smoking to numb all the pain

