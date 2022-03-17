M Huncho & Giggs Team Up For Menacing Banger "Lean"

Between 2018 and 2020, M Huncho became one of the most promising new artists out of the UK. Though his musical output slowed down over the course of 2021, he's picked up the pace with his debut album officially on the way. Chasing Euphoria serves as Huncho's first project since 2020's DNA with Nafe Smallz, and he already launched the campaign with the Headie One-assisted, "Warzone."

Today, Huncho unveiled the second single off of the project, "Lean" ft. Giggs. The two rappers team up over an ominous drill beat where M Huncho's syrupy vocals flaunt luxurious purchases, and high standards. Giggs' raspy, cut-throat delivery adds a gritty texture, contrasting the auto-tune-laden melodies Huncho pushes across the record.

Check the latest from M Huncho below. Chasing Euphoria drops on May 6th.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in my bag, I win by miles

That big Landlord, it's been my house

It's been five hours, I'm in the spot, it's filled with clowns

I'm in the cut, I don't like crowds