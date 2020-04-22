Mýa Shares R&B Love Ballad "You Got Me (Part II)"

She first warmed our hearts back in the i990s when she stepped into the music scene, and since that time, Mýa has been an R&B artist that music fans love. Her hit songs still have regular placements on pop and R&B playlists including "It's All About Me" with Sisqo, "Ghetto Superstar" with Ol' Dirty Bastard and Pras, "Case of the Ex," and of course, "Lady Marmalade" with Lil Kim, P!nk, and Christina Aguilera.

Mýa returned on Monday (April 20) with a new love ballad, "You Got Me (Part II)," about seeing someone you know in a new light. The singer belts out lyrics about developing feelings for a man she's known for a while but never thought would leave the friend zone. "Happy 4/20 & #MusicMonday 🎶💋," she wrote in a caption on Instagram about her song. "#YOUGOTME (Part II) single just dropped‼️ Hope you enjoy the 90’s R&B homage!" Listen to "You Got Me (Part II)" by Mýa and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I f*cked up, when I showed up by myself

Should've had a homegirl wit' me

To stay on track, 'cause the laid back

With the six-pack in the Maybach

Damn, you put a spell on me