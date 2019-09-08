mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M A E S T R O Follows up With "WAV GOD 2" Mixtape

Milca P.
September 08, 2019
WAV GOD 2
Maestro

M A E S T R O checks in.


Los Angeles transplant M A E S T R O has returned to deliver on the follow up to last year's Wav God EP, issuing Vol. 2 for patient fans.

The new effort features previously-released singles that include the Rich The Kid-assisted "She Wanna" and his solo "STAY FLYY," which notably landed a slot on HBO's Euphoria series this season.

“I’ve been working on this project since the end of last year creating a vibe and putting together a body of work I’m really proud of," the Chicago-born hyphenate tells us of the new effort. "This is probably my most personal project to date and I hope that comes through when people listen.”

Get into the project below.

