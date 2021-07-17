mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lyrica Anderson Recruits Tory Lanez For "Act A Fool (Remix)"

Joe Abrams
July 17, 2021 15:59
133 Views
20
0
2021 Riveting Music, exclusive license to Beatroot, LLC2021 Riveting Music, exclusive license to Beatroot, LLC
2021 Riveting Music, exclusive license to Beatroot, LLC

Act A Fool (Remix)
Lyrica Anderson Feat. Tory Lanez

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tory Lanez taps into his melodic side for Lyrica Anderson's "Act A Fool (REMIX)".


Lyrica Anderson has long been a staple of the R&B scene since she popped up in the early 2010s, though she continues to thrive with every release. Now, she's enlisting the help of Tory Lanez for "Act A Fool (Remix)." The original "Act A Fool" stands on its own as an elegant and impressive slow jam, full of atmospheric production and Anderson's impressive vocal range. However, with the help of Tory Lanez, the duo might have an intimate and romantic classic on their hands. 

Anderson's vocal ability itself is enough to fall in love with the track. The R&B veteran needs no help from the production to fill out empty spaces as she riffs across the track with grace and shows off the infinite limits of her vocal range. Her almost eager tone fits well with the lyrics, which finds Anderson holding herself out for a lover who she hopes is doing the same. 

Lanez only serves to complement Anderson's verse and chorus with his own versatile performance. It's always a nice surprise when Lanez substitutes his hard-hitting rapping ability for the more soft and high-pitched singing talent he so easily pulls off. He begins his verse following the lead of Anderson, though shocks as he tunes into a compelling half-singing and half-rapping passage. Oftentimes, it's hard to decide whether to cry or start head-banging.

"Act A Fool (REMIX)" is sure to be an impressive collection to your R&B playlist. Check it out below, as well as our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify. 

Quotable Lyrics:
So if you wanna act a fool
Baby I can act up too
Heard you out here breaking rules
Playing games I can't lose

Lyrica Anderson
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  133
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lyrica Anderson Tory Lanez r&b remix new release los angeles
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lyrica Anderson Recruits Tory Lanez For "Act A Fool (Remix)"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject