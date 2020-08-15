Lyrica Anderson Pours Her Heart Out On "Bad Hair Day"

We've heard quite a bit from Lyrica Anderson lately, but much of it has had to do with her marriage to producer A1 Bentley. The two Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars have aired out their dirty laundry on reality television, but aside from sharing their family secrets with the world, the pair of artists continue to forge ahead with their music careers. On Friday (August 14), Lyrica released her latest studio album Bad Hair Day, a 12-track R&B offering that the Grammy-nominated singer hopes will outshine her current controversies.

Lyrica's accomplishments are well-documented; she co-wrote Beyoncé's "Jealous," was mentored by Timbaland, and has worked with the likes of Chris Brown, Tyga, Kevin Gates, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lady Gaga. "This album is extremely personal to me for a handful of reasons," Lyrica said of Bad Hair Day. "For one, it signifies the first time I took full control over my sound as well as my story. This time around I'm willing to share my truth and vulnerability with THE WORLD!!! 'Bad Hair Day' is an idiom that things aren’t always perfect in life, especially in relationships. Life is just like hair; you have good hair days and bad ones." Stream Bad Hair Day and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Crashing Planes

2. Marriott

3. Plot Twist

4. Act A Fool (Interlude)

5. Act A Fool

6. Notice Me

7. Faithfully

8. Girls Have Fun (Interlude)

9. Girls Have Fun

10. Lyfted

11. Play Nice

12. Brain