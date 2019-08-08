Lyrica Anderson Drops Visual To "Cold" Ft. Moneybagg Yo

The song comes just in time for the "LHHH" premiere.

Not many artists wait nine months to drop a music video, but Lyrica Anderson wanted to make sure it was the perfect timing. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood singer is back in the limelight now that season six of the show began airing just days ago. To make sure she capitalizes off of the moment, Lyrica dropped the visual to her single "Cold" featuring Moneybagg Yo. The song is included on Lyrica's November 2018 release, Strength.

The lyrics could be a nod to her songwriter-producer husband A1 Bentley, as it's about a lover who treats their significant other with little to no regard. Lyrica seems to draw inspiration from real life as there have been rumors that A1 has cheated on his wife multiple times in the past. In the music video for "Cold," Moneybagg takes on the role of the partner whose love has grown distant. In his verse, he defends himself and calls out his woman for making a big deal out of nothing. Check it out and let us know what you think.