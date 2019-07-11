mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lykke Li Features Ty Dolla $ign & Skrillex For "Two Nights Part II"

Nada Mesh
July 11, 2019 09:35
Two Nights Part II
Lykke Li Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Produced by Skrillex

Lykke Li employs Ty Dolla $ign & Skrillex for another remix: "Two Nights Part II."


Nearly one month after releasing her Lil Baby assisted remix of "Sex Money Feelings Die" off her 2018 album, So Sad So Sexy, Lykke Li is back with yet another remixed track off the very same album. This time she's employed the likes of Ty Dolla $ign to assist her in giving the song a little more hip hop edge. Skrillex also changes up some of the production for this second version, having already had a hand in producing the original - which featured Aminé, alongside Malay, Jeff Bhasker and Jonny Coffer.

This reworked track has more of a club-pop feel to it, with a more distinct backing beat and bop element. Lykki Li's part, for the most part, remains intact from the original, her unbeatably distinct jazz-y and alternative vibes come through clearly still. But Ty Dolla $ign's verse is more upbeat than Aminé's more somber contribution in the first version. The song as a whole has a fresher, more upbeat feel to it, with Skrillex's updated production giving it a much needed up-tempo makeover just in time for those summer car rides by the beach.

Quotable Lyrics:

(Ty Dolla $ign)

I left all the lights on
I been out here sleepin' with no clothes on
Every bit of me stuck on you
And when it's you and me split in two
Sugar, tell me why...

 

