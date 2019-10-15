He called out Charlamagne Tha God on social media, but on Monday, Lyfe Jennings and The Breakfast Club came face-to-face. Last month, Lyfe released a track called "Slave" (although he now claims it's titled "Beat It Like a Slave") and comedian-social commentator Amanda Seales shared an Instagram Story of herself making disagreeable faces while listening to the song. He sings, "I'm gon' beat it like a slave so you don't run away / Got the whips and chains, call me master / I'm gon' beat it like a slave and work you every day / And do everything I say, I'm your master."

Amanda's good friend Charlamagne Tha God reposted a clip of her Insta Story with a deprecating caption. Lyfe came across the clip and made a video of his own, calling out Charlamagne for not supporting his career and for spreading negativity. Almost exactly a month later, the two came together on Power 105.1's radio station to discuss what led up to their lightweight beef. To begin, Charlamagne insisted he didn't even know the person singing the song was Lyfe.

"I think you knew it was my record," Lyfe said before adding that Amanda included his name on the video, so Charlamagne must have had some idea who was singing it. However, Charlamagne denied he was aware of the artist. "If you reposted this, I just feel like, my catalog speaks for itself. Every single song that I've pretty much ever done has been on some real positive sh*t, man. It's been on some uplifting sh*t. And it's just so funny how artists, if you go through time, black artists, we the only genre of people where people be like, 'Oh he old school now, he ain't poppin' no mo'.' Country artists and all that type of stuff, they protect they artists. They put 'em on pedestals, but we don't do that, man. We'd rather hurry up and take some negative stuff."

Lyfe interrupted his own thought and asked Charlamagne, "Did you post that, um, I got a new album out?" Charlamagne said he wasn't aware of the record until he came across "Slave." Then, Lyfe looked around and commented that the mood in the room was different that his previous visit. After the hosts assured him that everything was fine, Charlamagne addressed Lyfe's accusations that he doesn't support the singer's music.

"I was like, that's not true. I've interviewed Lyfe before. I've been on plenty of radio stations that have played Lyfe's records. Lyfe can come to The Breakfast Club right now if he want to." Lyfe understood, but he still didn't appreciate his song being spun into a negative narrative. "To clarify, when I said, 'Beat it like a slave,' I'm talkin' 'bout a sex slave. If you watch the video, you can see everything that's in the video."

Angela Yee added that Britney Spears had her song "I'm a Slave 4 U" and Charlamagne stated she got backlash from that at the time of its release. He also added that Lil Wayne also caught heat from his "Karate Chop (Remix)" lyric where he stated he's "beat that p*ssy up like Emmett Till." Check out clip of Lyfe talking things out with The Breakfast Club below.