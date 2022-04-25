mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lute Expands "Gold Mouf" With New Songs For Deluxe Edition

Aron A.
April 25, 2022 14:16
270 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Gold Mouf
Lute

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lute unveils the deluxe edition of "Gold Mouf" with six songs.


Dreamville's keeping their momentum high this year. The all-star roster blessed fans with their latest compilation ahead of the Dreamville Fest with D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape hosted by DJ Drama. However, that was just a taste of what Dreamville has in store. 

Lute came through with some solid verses for the project but he's back with the deluxe edition of 2021's Gold Mouf. The rapper adds another six records to the 13-song tracklist, extending it to 19 songs in total. Though no additional appearances, his contribution to D-Day, "Like Wine," also makes an appearance on the tracklist.

Gold Mouf includes an array of collaborations alongside Westside Boogie, JID, Saba, Ari Lennox, Cozz, Little Brother, Blakk Soul, and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Check out the deluxe edition of Lute's Gold Mouf below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lute Expands "Gold Mouf" With New Songs For Deluxe Edition
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject