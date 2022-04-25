Lute Expands "Gold Mouf" With New Songs For Deluxe Edition

Dreamville's keeping their momentum high this year. The all-star roster blessed fans with their latest compilation ahead of the Dreamville Fest with D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape hosted by DJ Drama. However, that was just a taste of what Dreamville has in store.

Lute came through with some solid verses for the project but he's back with the deluxe edition of 2021's Gold Mouf. The rapper adds another six records to the 13-song tracklist, extending it to 19 songs in total. Though no additional appearances, his contribution to D-Day, "Like Wine," also makes an appearance on the tracklist.

Gold Mouf includes an array of collaborations alongside Westside Boogie, JID, Saba, Ari Lennox, Cozz, Little Brother, Blakk Soul, and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Check out the deluxe edition of Lute's Gold Mouf below.