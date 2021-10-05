Lute & Cozz Rep Dreamville On "Eye To Eye"

Lute's Dreamville debut album Gold Mouf has officially arrived in full thirteen-song glory, so be sure to check that project out right here.

Featuring a thorough examination into the psyche of a longtime Dreamville representer, Lute's latest is lined with capable lyricism and smooth production. That combination is in full swing on "Eye To Eye," a duet with his fellow labelmate Cozz -- an artist who happens to be due for a new album of his own.

The pair proceed to hold it down over an instrumental by The Nukez, with Lute setting a reflective tone in the opening verse. "Now I wonder who really got my back, n***s don't even check to see where I'm at," he admits, speaking frankly. "I really hate this rap shit sometimes / 'Cause true friends are really hard to find." Cozz follows his lead, taking a thorough self-examination on the man he's aiming to be. " I'm tryna be more than I was, more of a guy good, more of them good vibes," he raps. "Gotta be much more than just a hood guy."

Check out "Eye To Eye" now, and be sure to show Lute some support by checking out Gold Mouf in its entirety.

