She may be one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood, but we're pretty sure that Lupita Nyong'o is lowkey plotting her rap career. The actress has stolen hearts all over the world with her roles in films like 12 Years a Slave, The Jungle Book, Black Panther, and Us. Her latest comedy zombie flick, Little Monsters, will premiere in the United States on Tuesday, so during her promotion rounds, she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While there, her alter ego, Troublemaker, took center stage as she spit a few bars over a live beat from The Roots house band.

"That's a dope beat," she began as she was feeling the flow. In the rhyme, she showed love to Beyoncé and Jay-Z for including her name in "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. She also gave a nod to her 2014 Oscar win and mentioned that her self-love children's book, Sulwe, drops on October 15.

It's obvious that the A-list actress loves to freestyle in her free time, as there have been a few videos shared of Lupita displaying her skills in the past. Whether she was with her Us cast members or captured dropping bars while cruising around in a taxi, we're here for Troublemaker whenever she grabs the mic. Check out Lupita on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in clip she shared on Instagram along with a few more of Troublemaker's freestyles below.