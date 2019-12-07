Lupita Nyong’o On An "Us" Sequel: "Red Is Dead"

Lupita Nyong’o can't miss. She's been a part of 12 Years A Slave, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, and Us. She was just named Best Actress of the year by New York Film Critics Circle for her performance in Jordan Peele’s thriller. With all the success Us has garnered, you would think Lupita would be down for a sequel. She isn't. According to Deadline, Lupita is not interested in revisiting her characters.

“No thanks. Red is dead,” Lupita revealed during her turn at Deadline’s Contenders New York. Why would she turn down another opportunity to play Red? Because filming was “was very very very challenging," she stated. “I had to hold down both sides of the argument,” she admitted to the audience at the DGA theater. “I had to be the offender and the offended. It was about understanding the emotional landscape of each character but also having a very strict discipline to play both physically and mentally.”

“This movie is an externalization of our monster," Lupita continued. "It’s a movie that explores who we think of as the enemy. Often times we’re very eager to paint people across the border, or from a different religion, or a different creed, or culture, as the enemy. It’s easier to project that. But what happens when we look at ourselves? What are the enemies within ourselves?” Well, at least fans have Peele's next horror film, Candyman, to look forward to.