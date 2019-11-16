Lupita Nyong’o is one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood right now. Following her stunning rise to glory after 12 Years A Slave, Nyong’o featured in films like The Force Awakens, Us, Black Panther, The Last Jedi, and The Jungle Book. More roles are coming to Nyong’o's door than she can keep up with apparently, because she was forced to drop out of John Woo's remake of The Killer.

Nyong’o has only had two main starring roles since her breakout in 12 Years A Slave (Little Monsters and Us), so we were hoping for another one with The Killer. Speaking to Deadline, Woo admitted that scheduling conflicts forced Nyong’o to quit the film. “There was a scheduling problem because she’s so popular right now!” said Woo about Nyong’o’s exit. “We rewrote the script and it took so much time…she had to leave for another project.” He continued on to explain why he wanted a woman to play a role that was originally portrayed by a man. “The biggest reason why I wanted to do this movie again because [I wanted] ‘the killer’ to be a woman — that’s exciting to me,” said Woo. “It will make the movie have a different look.”