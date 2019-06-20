Lupe Fiasco's Vault Opens With Unreleased Throwback "Run Game"

Lupe Fiasco has grown into a measured and guarded individual, especially where his musical endeavors are concerned. Far from prolific, Lupe moves at his own pace, knowing full-well his loyal, hard-earned fanbase will be there whenever the time arrives. Today, on Throwback Thursday of all days, some new (old) Lupe has come to the surface, after his business partner Charles "Chill" Patton (with whom Fiasco launched 1st & 15th Entertainment) decided to open the vaults for a blast from the past.

Enter "Run Game," a vintage Lupe loosie premiered over at Complex. Arriving alongside his new "Chill's Spotlight" playlist, "Run Game" stems from a recording session back in 2001, when a young Lupe was still looking to cement his foothold in the game. Complex spoke with Lupe about the unexpected release, with the rapper expressing happiness that it ultimately came to see the light of day. “We recorded this single back when I was just starting out,” he explains. “Chill was heavily involved in the early days of my career, and I’m glad he’s highlighting it with this new project.”

Kick off your nostalgic vibes with "Run Game," and don't blame us if it sends you reeling down a Lupe Fiasco rabbit hole. How long since you've revisited Food And Liquor and The Cool?

Quotable Lyrics

Happy to be in the same section

Now take my wallet like you Jane Jetson

And you and your best friend gon' get dressed in

The finest designer you can find,

Then lets rendezvous at the Weston, so I can do a little more flexin'

Count money in front of ya