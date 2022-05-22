Lupe Fiasco has announced that he is set to teach a course on rap at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. While keeping details sparse, the rapper announced the plan in a post on Twitter, Friday.

"I been holding this for a while. I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT," Fiasco revealed in the tweet.



Chris Weeks / Getty Images

In response to a follower who accused Fiasco of helping students get a “useless” degree, the rapper fired back in a since-deleted tweet, according to HipHopDX: “Syllabus isn’t built yet but I’m thinking its fruit to be had in looking at neuromorphic computation through the lens of Rap as a lossless data compression model with a dash of energy efficiency via refining Landauer’s principle applied to cytoarchitectonics. And some rapping…”

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Fiasco's newest album, Drill Music In Zion. He shared the cover art for the project during a release day reveal, earlier this week. The artwork is done in a similar style to his other album, Tetsuo & Youth. Be on the lookout for Drill Music In Zion on June 24.

Check out Fiasco's announcement below.

