Lupe Fiasco Tackles A Jadakiss & Styles P Classic On "Whale Wit"

Lupe Fiasco has been a busy man of late, having recently engaged in a spirited war-of-the-words with his former podcast co-host Royce Da 5'9". For those who can appreciate a bit of good-old-fashioned lyrical jousting, look no further than our complete breakdown of their battle right here. Evidently, Lupe appears to have moved beyond a second round, keeping his blade sharp with a new freestyle.

Set to Alchemist's classic instrumental -- Jadakiss and Style P's "We Gon Make It" -- Lupe puts on an absolute clinic while making it look almost alarmingly easy. "I preface breakfast with prayer, end a dinner with death wish / wake up with no regrets, they sit us in for the seconds," he raps, before letting out a Pusha-T esque grunt of disgust.

"Himalaya --never met a better climb," he continues, setting up a crazy scheme. "Kick, Push" schooled them on the coast like Pepperdine." Clearly, Lupe is gunning to rap, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him increasing the frequency of his new music while the bloodlust remains high.

Check out his latest freestyle now, and sound off if you're eager for a new Lupe Fiasco album.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm a cool spot,

But what happens if me and Visuvious mood swap?

I'm Kubrick with two plots

If I let my role talk, you'll still get your school rocked

Himalaya --never met a better climb

"Kick, Push" schooled them on the coast like Pepperdine