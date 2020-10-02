Lupe Fiasco Switches Up The Style On "Apologetic"

It's Lupe Fiasco like you've never heard him before -- and that's no exaggeration. Today, the esteemed lyricist has opted to deliver an interesting two-pack, with both songs produced by Chicago producer Soundtrakk. Described as being influenced by the likes of Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, both singles comes off as an exercise in experimentation. Given his recent declaration of lyrical dominance over the esteemed Kendrick Lamar, it feels as if Lupe is attempting to prove a point with "Apologetic." After all, things are seldom what they seem where he is concerned.

Off the bat, it's clear that Lupe is committing to the new creative direction, soaking his voice in autotune and flowing over a synth-heavy instrumental. In typical fashion, his bars remain focused, though masked ever so slightly by the distracting overall package. "Top-down coupe that breeze, it feel like woo, shoutout to my n**gas that's on lockdown just like Roots," he spits, riding the beat with a melodic flourish. "Locked around some lifers, they got snipers on the roof / Standin' with that pole out, try to roll out, they gon' shoot."

While it's unlikely that many will prefer this over the Lupe they know and love, sometimes a rapper must take risks, especially when they're looking to make a point. Check out this new collaboration between Lu and Soundtrakk now, and sound off -- do you think they pulled this one off?

