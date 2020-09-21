When a rap fan page asked their followers whether they thought Lupe Fiasco or Kendrick Lamar was a better lyricist, they likely were not anticipating one of the artists to actually notice and reply but, as you surely know by now, Lupe Fiasco has no filter. He doesn't mind stirring up controversy or sharing his takes on social media or during interviews. Thus, his reply isn't all too surprising.

"Lupe but..." responded the acclaimed Chicago rapper. The tweet sparked a debate among hip-hop listeners, which caught the eye of TDE's President Punch, who replied with his own take.

"Lol," wrote Punch, clearly disagreeing with Lupe's opinion that he's the better lyricist.

Lupe ended up deleting his tweet, but that wasn't before Punch replied.

Maybe, you know, if Kendrick released a new album soon, we would all be reminded of his lyrical genius and this question wouldn't be necessary? Just a thought. And I'm not just writing that because I want it. The world needs some new Kendrick right now.



Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

In your opinion, who is the better lyricist? Lupe Fiasco or Kendrick Lamar? Let us know in the comments and explain your reasoning. Lupe is an all-time great and doesn't get enough respect generally, but is he the better wordsmith?

[via]