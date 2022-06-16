Lupe Fiasco Raps Over Luscious Production On "DRILL MUSIC IN ZION"

Lupe Fiasco is one of the most respected MCs in hip-hop and whenever he drops new music, people are bound to tune in. Since last year, Lupe has been teasing an album called Drillmatic, although it was revealed that the name is now DRILL MUSIC IN ZION. The entire project is slated to come out on Friday, June 24th, and to help promote the album, Lupe has delivered the title track from the project.

In this new track, Lupe delivers crisp flows and his usual brand of well-thought-out lyrics that contain impressive rhyme schemes. As for the production, we get some drill-style drums all while the instrumentation is lavish and smooth. These elements come together perfectly to create a track that fans are most definitely going to enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now there are those that resoluted to wreck

Got caught, fought, lost, electrocuted to death

Came a little late for the rescue and the flesh

DNA exonerates posthumously whatever's left