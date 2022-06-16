mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lupe Fiasco Raps Over Luscious Production On "DRILL MUSIC IN ZION"

Alexander Cole
June 16, 2022 11:31
579 Views
40
1
Image via Lupe FiascoImage via Lupe Fiasco
Image via Lupe Fiasco

DRILL MUSIC IN ZION
Lupe Fiasco

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
90% (5)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The title track to Lupe Fiasco's album "DRILL MUSIC IN ZION" features lavish production and crisp flows.


Lupe Fiasco is one of the most respected MCs in hip-hop and whenever he drops new music, people are bound to tune in. Since last year, Lupe has been teasing an album called Drillmatic, although it was revealed that the name is now DRILL MUSIC IN ZION. The entire project is slated to come out on Friday, June 24th, and to help promote the album, Lupe has delivered the title track from the project.

In this new track, Lupe delivers crisp flows and his usual brand of well-thought-out lyrics that contain impressive rhyme schemes. As for the production, we get some drill-style drums all while the instrumentation is lavish and smooth. These elements come together perfectly to create a track that fans are most definitely going to enjoy.

Let us know what you think of the brand new track, in the comments down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Now there are those that resoluted to wreck
Got caught, fought, lost, electrocuted to death
Came a little late for the rescue and the flesh
DNA exonerates posthumously whatever's left

Lupe Fiasco Drill Music In Zion new music new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lupe Fiasco Raps Over Luscious Production On "DRILL MUSIC IN ZION"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject