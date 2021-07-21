mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lupe Fiasco Puts On A Rap Clinic With "Jean Grey"

Mitch Findlay
July 21, 2021 12:16
Jean Grey
Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco puts on a show over a Kali Uchis instrumental on his new track "Jean Grey."


Lupe Fiasco has had his hands full of late, having found himself embroiled in a heated disagreement with podcast co-host Royce Da 5'9". And while it's unclear as to whether or not the two lyricists will settle their differences in the battle rap arena, Lupe has opted to keep things moving with the release of a new Instagram freestyle titled "Jean Grey."

"Eid Mubarak Gift To The Fans," he captions, as he takes to Kali Uchis' "Telepatía" and casually puts on a lyrical clinic. "I'm back to bass like he Derrick Hodge, say my prayers like I'm scared of God," he raps. "In my backyard doing samurai moves, wearing pods / he's kinda square and odd." At this stage, it's safe to say that rapping has become second nature to the martial-arts aficionado, and it's always interesting to hear the new ways he approaches an instrumental. 

Check out "Jean Grey" now, as shared on Lupe Fiasco's Instagram page, and sound off if you're down for a new album from the lyricist.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm back to bass like he Derrick Hodge
Say my prayers like I'm scared of God,
In my backyard doing samurai moves, wearing pods
He's kinda square and odd

Lupe Fiasco
SONGS Lupe Fiasco Puts On A Rap Clinic With "Jean Grey"
