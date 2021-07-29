Lupe Fiasco Keeps The Blades Sharp With 2 New Freestyles

We've seen countless rap battles come and go, but seldom does an emcee step up to wage war against himself. Yet clearly, Lupe Fiasco is a rare breed of emcee, one whose creativity basically knows no boundaries. Though he was briefly on the precipice of war with his former podcast co-host Royce Da 5'9", it would appear that Lu's "Steve Jobs" was the final shot. Evidently, Nickel didn't want to escalate the situation any further, leaving Lu to contemplate his next move.

With his blood still boiling for battle, Lupe opted to do the next best thing -- find an opponent willing to face off with him. And being that he's among the most lyrically elite and creative emcees in the game, the crop of potential foes is rather thin. Therefore, the only logical conclusion was to keep firing shots until somebody rises to the occasion.

Last night, Lupe dropped off two new freestyles, "Repo Pe" and "SBA Lu." Though some originally speculated that "Repo Pe" was aimed at Royce, it soon became clear that Lupe was actually sparring with himself, dropping off "SBA" as a rebuttal. That's not to say there aren't a few Nickle jabs to be found -- but being that it's unlikely that Royce will clap back on wax, it feels like Lupe is simply keeping his blades sharp in case of an emergency.

No matter what, it's a great time to be a Fiasco fan right now. Check out the pair of freestyles here, and sound off if you think a round-two between Royce and Lupe is needed.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

For the fans, why hit him with kabams

When the germaphobe jams can wash a n***a with hands

I am not in my feelings I'm in my glands

I am not no bitch, I'm in a trance

Pandemic gimmicks got n***as all into scams

Panhandling brilliance, put lyrics all in they hands