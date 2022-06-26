Lupe Fiasco Has An Epic Return On "GHOTI"

Lupe Fiasco's new album, Drill Music In Zion, is finally here. After teasing singles like "AUTOBOTO" with Nayirah and "DRILL MUSIC IN ZION," the Chicago icon released the full 10-song project on Friday.

The album begins with an evocative spoken word piece by Ayesha Jaco on the track "THE LION'S DEEN," and so Lupe's first bars are found on the low-key, jazz-infused "GHOTI." The rapper doesn't disappoint, weaving through topics like Michael Jackson, Neuralink, Adam and Eve, and Wonder Woman all in the span of under two minutes. His lyrics fit the moody and introspective horn-based instrumental, revolving around the dangers that lie in success. "Egyptian museum, they keep the kings in crates," Lupe raps. "Thrones out on loan and they keep their rings in safes."

Though it's understated, "GHOTI" is a track on which Lupe is showboating, illustrating how effortlessly he can bounce between disparate ideas to create a compelling narrative. It should be no surprise that he's landed a job teaching rap at MIT.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think of it in the comment section. Has Drill Music In Zion been worth the wait?

Quotable Lyrics

Mistaking maidens for manatees

Neuralink is now pirating all your fantasies

Mistaking the sanitation for sanity

My mistake, I'm mistaking staying for cannot leave