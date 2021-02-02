Lupe Fiasco Goes In On "Kara Walker"

Lupe Fiasco is unconventional as they come. Though often regarded as one of the greatest rappers to touch a mic, his musical output hasn't necessarily found their way onto streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify. Instead, fans get doses of his brilliance scattered across his Twitter feed when he drops off little song snippets on the timeline.

As the world of social media propels to new songs into the limelight due to viral challenges, a fan suggested Lupe Fiasco tackle Doja Cat's "Streets." The rapper took on this particular challenge, flexing his lyrical muscle over the moody R&B-influenced production. Titled after silhouettist Kara Walker, Lupe Fiasco handles the mic with care over course of a minute.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

With no competitors, I play both sides

On my Wall Street bet reddit editor

Plus the secretary of treasury, etcetera

God Bless the United States of America