mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lupe Fiasco Gets Prehistoric On "Dinosaurs"

Mitch Findlay
July 24, 2020 11:24
269 Views
10
2
2020 1st and 15th2020 1st and 15th
2020 1st and 15th

Dinosaurs
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Kaelin Ellis

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lupe Fiasco takes it back to the prehistoric era with the smooth and surprisingly reflective "Dinosaurs."


Hip-hop music opens the door for a variety of topics to be explored, but few tend to push that boundary like Lupe Fiasco. Today, the esteemed lyricist delivered his new EP, a collaboration with Kaelin Ellis titled House. And while there is plenty to unpack as per usual, there's something pleasantly whimsical about hearing Lupe recount the history of the dinosaurs, misunderstood leviathans that they are. A far cry from the days where he was told to "Dumb It Down" in the name of chasing commercial success.

On "Dinosaurs," it might be the closest we've seen to Lupe having fun in a minute -- case in point, he does his best attempt at mirroring a dinosaur's roar -- debating whether his approximation is close to what it really sounded like. But it's not all playful speculation, and before long his lyrical dexterity rears its head. "if you wanna use brain cave space as a metric for intelligence, then Tyrannosaurus Rex wasn't the smartest of the smartest," he begins. "But you wouldn't wanna box with the short-armed carnivorous martial artist." Don't let the subject matter fool you -- "Dinosaurs" is a vibe.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Come hit the museum if you wanna hang with us
But mostly just the skeletons
Now if you wanna use brain cave space as a metric for intelligence
Then Tyrannosaurus Rex wasn't the smartest of the smartest
But you wouldn't wanna box with the short-armed carnivorous martial artist

Lupe Fiasco
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  269
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lupe Fiasco Kaelin Ellis house
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lupe Fiasco Gets Prehistoric On "Dinosaurs"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject