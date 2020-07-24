Lupe Fiasco Gets Prehistoric On "Dinosaurs"

Hip-hop music opens the door for a variety of topics to be explored, but few tend to push that boundary like Lupe Fiasco. Today, the esteemed lyricist delivered his new EP, a collaboration with Kaelin Ellis titled House. And while there is plenty to unpack as per usual, there's something pleasantly whimsical about hearing Lupe recount the history of the dinosaurs, misunderstood leviathans that they are. A far cry from the days where he was told to "Dumb It Down" in the name of chasing commercial success.

On "Dinosaurs," it might be the closest we've seen to Lupe having fun in a minute -- case in point, he does his best attempt at mirroring a dinosaur's roar -- debating whether his approximation is close to what it really sounded like. But it's not all playful speculation, and before long his lyrical dexterity rears its head. "if you wanna use brain cave space as a metric for intelligence, then Tyrannosaurus Rex wasn't the smartest of the smartest," he begins. "But you wouldn't wanna box with the short-armed carnivorous martial artist." Don't let the subject matter fool you -- "Dinosaurs" is a vibe.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Come hit the museum if you wanna hang with us

But mostly just the skeletons

Now if you wanna use brain cave space as a metric for intelligence

Then Tyrannosaurus Rex wasn't the smartest of the smartest

But you wouldn't wanna box with the short-armed carnivorous martial artist