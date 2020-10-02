mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lupe Fiasco Gets In His Melodic Bag On "Oh Yes"

Mitch Findlay
October 02, 2020 11:12
Oh Yes
Lupe Fiasco
Produced by Soundtrakk

On his new two-pack "Tape Tape," Lupe Fiasco and Soundtrakk get experimental on melodic "Oh Yes."


When one thinks of Lupe Fiasco, the first thing that comes to mind is seldom "experimentation." Yet the Chicago lyricist is among the game's most versatile, though often he prefers to experiment on a conceptual basis. On his new Soundtrakk produced two-pack Tape Tape, however, Lupe boldly dives headlong into a more trap-inspired style, declaring his latest batch to be heavily influenced by the work of Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott. A surprising development on paper, but one that makes sense given Lupe's desire to challenge himself artistically.

Over an easy-going and low-key instrumental, Lupe puts forth an effortless autotune-drenched flow, a drastic difference from what we've come to expect. Of course, shades of classic Lu come and go throughout, especially when he brings additional vocal elements into the mix. "Cookin' up, things are lookin' up, I might sell a key, coast guard, coast guard rap gamÐµ crack game," he spits, livening things up in the second verse. "Homie, I might sell a kÐµy, G-Code prayers asking God to help us beat them felonies."

Check this one out now, as well as the second song "Apologetic" right here. How do you feel about Lupe in his experimental bag?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Cookin' up, things are lookin' up, I might sell a key
Coast guard, coast guard rap gamÐµ crack game
Homie, I might sell a kÐµy
G-Code prayers asking God to help us beat them felonies

Lupe Fiasco Soundtrakk Tape Tape
